United Way of the Black Hills earns four-star rating from Charity Navigator

United Way of the Black Hills announced this week that it has earned a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, which is the largest independent charity evaluator in the United States. This is the second consecutive time United Way of the Black Hills has earned this top achievement.
“We are honored to be recognized with this distinction. This is a recognition of our hard work in being accountable and transparent with our donations, so we can invest in measurable long-term solutions for our community’s greatest needs in education, financial stability, and health,” Jamie Toennies, executive director of United Way of the Black Hills, said in a news release.
United Way of the Black Hills' rating and other information about charitable giving are available free of charge at charitynavigator.org. United Way of the Black Hills funds 50 nonprofit agencies in Rapid City, Sturgis, Northern Hills (Belle Fourche, Deadwood/Lead and Spearfish) and the Southern Hills (Custer, Edgemont, Hill City, Hot Springs and Keystone).
United Way of the Black Hills' exceptional four-star rating sets it apart from its peers and demonstrates its trustworthiness to the public,” Michael Thatcher, president and CEO of Charity Navigator, said in a news release. “Only a quarter of charities rated by Charity Navigator receive the distinction of our four-star rating. This adds United Way of the Black Hills to a preeminent group of charities working to overcome our world’s most pressing challenges. Based on its four-star rating, people can trust that their donations are going to a financially responsible and ethical charity when they decide to support United Way of the Black Hills.”
Charity Navigator helps guide intelligent giving by evaluating the financial health, accountability and transparency of more than 8,000 charities. Since 2002, using objective analysis, Charity Navigator has awarded only the most fiscally responsible organizations four-star ratings. In 2011, Charity Navigator added 17 metrics, focused on governance and ethical practices as well as measures of openness, to its ratings methodology. These accountability and transparency metrics, which account for 50 percent of a charity’s overall rating, reveal which charities operate in accordance with industry best practices and whether they are open with their donors and stakeholders.