United Way of the Black Hills earns four-star rating from Charity Navigator

United Way of the Black Hills announced this week that it has earned a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, which is the largest independent charity evaluator in the United States. This is the second consecutive time United Way of the Black Hills has earned this top achievement.

“We are honored to be recognized with this distinction. This is a recognition of our hard work in being accountable and transparent with our donations, so we can invest in measurable long-term solutions for our community’s greatest needs in education, financial stability, and health,” Jamie Toennies, executive director of United Way of the Black Hills, said in a news release.

United Way of the Black Hills' rating and other information about charitable giving are available free of charge at charitynavigator.org. United Way of the Black Hills funds 50 nonprofit agencies in Rapid City, Sturgis, Northern Hills (Belle Fourche, Deadwood/Lead and Spearfish) and the Southern Hills (Custer, Edgemont, Hill City, Hot Springs and Keystone).