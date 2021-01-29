United Way of the Black Hills offering grants

Nonprofit organizations can apply for a portion of $42,707 in grant money received by Pennington County from the federal government under Phase 38 FY 2020 of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, according to officials from United Way of the Black Hills.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Congress has appropriated $140 million to supplement and expand emergency food and shelter programs.

Pennington County nonprofit organizations must complete an application form, available from United Way of the Black Hills, 621 6th St Suite 100, Rapid City SD 57701. The application deadline is February 17, 2021.

Past recipients of the funding include Church Response, MEALS Program, RC Club for Boys, Feeding SD, WAVI, BH Works, Cornerstone Rescue Mission, Youth and Family Services and Kids Against Hunger.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0