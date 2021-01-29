 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
United Way of the Black Hills offering grants
top story

United Way of the Black Hills offering grants

{{featured_button_text}}
United Way building

United Way of the Black Hills is located at 621 Sixth Street in downtown Rapid City.

 Courtesy photo

Nonprofit organizations can apply for a portion of $42,707 in grant money received by Pennington County from the federal government under Phase 38 FY 2020 of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, according to officials from United Way of the Black Hills.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Congress has appropriated $140 million to supplement and expand emergency food and shelter programs.

Pennington County nonprofit organizations must complete an application form, available from United Way of the Black Hills, 621 6th St Suite 100, Rapid City SD 57701. The application deadline is February 17, 2021.

Past recipients of the funding include Church Response, MEALS Program, RC Club for Boys, Feeding SD, WAVI, BH Works, Cornerstone Rescue Mission, Youth and Family Services and Kids Against Hunger.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Jan. 23
Local

Your Two Cents for Jan. 23

I think we are living in the wrong state if you want a vaccination. Other states are giving them to the public at grocery stores and drive-up …

Your Two Cents for Jan. 26
Local

Your Two Cents for Jan. 26

Since Rapid City harvests deer in the city limits, why are they not harvesting geese around town? With so many people in need, the geese would…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: A look behind the scenes at Summit Arena

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News