Nonprofit organizations can apply for a portion of $41,516 in grant money received by Pennington County from the federal government under Phase 36 of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, according to the United Way of the Black Hills.
Congress has appropriated $120 million to supplement and expand emergency food and shelter programs.
You have free articles remaining.
Pennington County nonprofit organizations must complete an application form available from United Way of the Black Hills, 621 Sixth St., Suite 100, Rapid City SD 57701. The application deadline is July 10.
Past recipients of the funding include Church Response, MEALS Program, Rapid City Club for Boys, Feeding South Dakota, WAVI, Black Hills Works, Volunteers of America, Cornerstone Rescue Mission, and Youth and Family Services.