United Way of the Black Hills raised $2,228,628 during their fundraising campaign that ended Dec. 31. That number fell just short of their goal of $3,312,000.
Despite falling short by around $80,000, the United Way expressed gratitude to the members of the community that donated.
“The holiday season is a time for giving, a time for celebration, a time for family, and a time for saying thank you,” said Jamie Toennies, executive director of the United Way of the Black Hills. “With so many people stepping up to support our community by making year-end charitable donations, we want to say thank you on behalf of United Way of the Black Hills and the 51 local nonprofit organizations.”
United Way of the Black Hills has created a new strategic committee to brainstorm ways to ensure United Way is exploring every option to increase awareness of how the funds raised support our community through 51 local non-profit agencies.