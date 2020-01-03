United Way reaches fundraising goal of $2.2 million

The United Way of the Black Hills met its 2019 campaign fundraising goal of $2.2 million, which will help fund 50 area nonprofits in 2020.

With three days remaining before the end of the campaign, United Way was $158,480 short of goal. With the help of a $75,000 anonymous donation, workplace donations, and many other contributions United Way met its goal on New Year’s Eve.

“It’s truly because of our committed volunteers and the support of the community that we are able to effect change with these dollars raised. We are so thankful for everyone who participated in making a difference,” Jamie Toennies, executive director of the United Way of the Black Hills, said in a press release.

Donations stay in the area where they are raised to provide essential services in the areas of education, financial stability and health, she said.

“Every gift can make a large impact. The final day of campaign, a child brought in two dollars to donate. We also had a walk-in donor that made a $100 gift. It all adds up and makes a large impact in the community,” Toennies said.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0