The 2019 Day of Caring is approaching, and United Way is looking for nonprofit organizations and senior or disabled citizens who could use a helping hand.
Through Aug. 30, United Way is accepting applications from nonprofits and individuals who need assistance with indoor or outdoor projects such as painting, sorting donated food or landscaping. Each project must be something a team of Day of Caring volunteers can complete within four hours.
To apply to be a project site, contact Day of Caring Coordinator Rosellen Reese at 605-343-5872 or go to unitedwayblackhills.org/day-caring.
Day of Caring will take place on four different dates in September throughout the Black Hills. Each Day of Caring will start with a luncheon or breakfast at the times and locations listed below. Then, volunteers will disperse to their assigned project sites about 1 p.m. The schedule is:
- Rapid City —Thursday, Sept. 5, 11:30 a.m., Rushmore Hall at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
- Sturgis — Thursday, Sept. 12, 11:30 a.m., Sturgis Armory/Auditorium.
- Northern Hills (includes Belle Fourche, Deadwood, Lead and Spearfish) — Thursday, Sept. 19, 11:30 a.m., Spearfish Holiday Inn and Convention Center.
- Southern Hills (includes Custer, Edgemont, Hill City, Hot Springs and Keystone) — Tuesday, Sept. 24, 8:30 a.m., Crazy Horse Memorial restaurant.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of Day of Caring and the 75th anniversary of United Way. Over the past 20 years, Day of Caring volunteers have completed more than 200 projects at Storybook Island, the Outdoor Campus and dozens of other locations throughout the Black Hills, Reese said.
Some agencies and individuals rely on Day of Caring’s assistance every year, she said.
“We have some seniors that request us to clean up their yard and help them get ready for winter. We mow the yard, clean the gutters, paint trim. They keep us busy,” Reese said. “We just ask that you get the supplies needed to do the projects and we will give you the labor.”
Reese said Day of Caring is an opportunity to demonstrate how the United Way benefits communities and brings people together.
“We’re trying to get out there as a community where we have unity,” Reese said. “In ‘United,’ it’s you and I together changing lives and making a difference. That’s what I’m trying to get everybody to know. We like to give back.”