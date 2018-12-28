With 2018 nearly over, United Way of the Black Hills is asking the public to donate so the nonprofit can reach its fundraising goal of $2,312,000 by Dec. 31.
So far, the organization, which helps fund 51 nonprofits throughout the Black Hills, has raised $1,986,762, or 86 percent of its goal.
The effort will be helped by an anonymous donor who has agreed to match up to $100,000 of all donations, said Jamie Toennies, executive director of United Way.
"One hundred percent (of the donations) stay local here in the Black Hills," Toennies said. "We fight for the health, education and financial stability for everybody in the Black Hills," she said.
United Way, along with other nonprofits across the country, Toennies said, are seeing fewer donations than previous years due to President Trump's tax bill.
We're "a little behind schedule," she said.
"The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act increased the standard deduction that people may take on their federal tax returns and limited to $10,000 the amount of state income, sales and property taxes that could be deducted" and fewer people are expected to itemize their deductions, a Dec. 26 USA Today article says. "That, in turn, is expected to cause people to give less, since they won’t be getting the tax break they once did," the article said.
Studies predict charities will see a reduction of between $13 to $20 billion, or 3 to 5 percent, in donations than last year, Michael Nilsen, vice president of communication for the Association of Fundraising Professionals, told USA Today.
To donate to United Way with a credit card, visit unitedwayblackhills.org or call 605-343-5872. Cash or checks postmarked by Dec. 31 can be mailed to 621 Sixth Street, Suite 100, Rapid City, SD 57701.