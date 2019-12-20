Unleash immigrant potential, expert urges Rapid City audience

Mark Kuczewski received an email in 2011 that changed his life and views on immigration.
The email was about Rosa Aramburo. She was a college student at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. In the email, a professor described her as a model student who would make a great doctor.
But there was a problem: Aramburo was an undocumented immigrant, who was brought to the United States as a child without legal permission. It was unclear how she could enter medical school or work as a doctor without legal immigration status.
The email was forwarded to Kuczewski, who is a professor of medical ethics at Loyola University in Chicago. At that point in his career, he had already taken a research interest in immigration, prompted by stories from medical providers about undocumented immigrants with no access to insurance or Medicaid.
Kuczewski said reading about Aramburo “was an epiphany.” He had no idea there were undocumented youth achieving at such high academic levels.
“It struck me that maybe there are even more like her out there — a pool of really highly qualified, hardworking, diverse talent that can be tapped,” Kuczewski said.
Kuczewski learned that Aramburo’s path to a medical career was blocked by her legal inability to obtain federal student loans, or to work legally in the United States.
Then, in 2012, the Obama administration created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, known by the acronym DACA. The program allowed people who were brought to the United States illegally before the age of 16 to meet qualifying criteria and receive a work permit and a renewable, two-year reprieve from deportation.
Following the creation of DACA, Kuczewski worked with his dean to make Loyola University’s medical school the first one in the nation to formally accept applications from students with DACA status.
Since then, with the help of specially developed financial aid, the school has enrolled 45 DACA students, including 15 who have graduated and gone on to residency programs. Other medical schools have followed suit, and Kuczewski said there are now about 200 DACA medical students nationwide.
Kuczewski shared the story about Aramburo on Thursday at Morning Fill Up, a free speaker series sponsored by The Numad Group and Bush Foundation at The Garage in downtown Rapid City.
Opponents of DACA say it rewards illegal entry into the country and displaces American workers with illegal immigrants. Criticism of the program culminated in the Trump administration's announcement in 2017 that it would phase out DACA, while giving Congress time to replace it with legislation. Congress failed to act, and litigation over the program’s future was heard recently by the Supreme Court, which has not yet issued a ruling.
There are approximately 700,000 total DACA recipients, and Kuczewski said an estimated 1 million more undocumented immigrants could be eligible but are not enrolled, partly because the program is not taking new enrollees while its future is debated. There are 190 DACA recipients in South Dakota, according to data from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
Kuczewski said DACA is “hanging by a thread,” and even if the Supreme Court finds fault in the way the Trump administration sought to terminate the program, the administration could eventually terminate DACA with a different, legally palatable approach.
If that happens, Kuczewski said, DACA recipients including the 15 Loyola medical school graduates will be “told to go home and not treat patients anymore, and all of that investment goes down the tubes.”
Congress could enact legislation — popularly known as the DREAM Act — that would protect DACA recipients from deportation. Kuczewski said DACA recipients could help ease physician shortages and make other contributions to the country.
“What we should want to do is unleash that potential,” Kuczewski said. “That would be good for all of us.”
