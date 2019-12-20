Unleash immigrant potential, expert urges Rapid City audience

Mark Kuczewski received an email in 2011 that changed his life and views on immigration.

The email was about Rosa Aramburo. She was a college student at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. In the email, a professor described her as a model student who would make a great doctor.

But there was a problem: Aramburo was an undocumented immigrant, who was brought to the United States as a child without legal permission. It was unclear how she could enter medical school or work as a doctor without legal immigration status.

The email was forwarded to Kuczewski, who is a professor of medical ethics at Loyola University in Chicago. At that point in his career, he had already taken a research interest in immigration, prompted by stories from medical providers about undocumented immigrants with no access to insurance or Medicaid.

Kuczewski said reading about Aramburo “was an epiphany.” He had no idea there were undocumented youth achieving at such high academic levels.

“It struck me that maybe there are even more like her out there — a pool of really highly qualified, hardworking, diverse talent that can be tapped,” Kuczewski said.