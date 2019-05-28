Consequences including evacuations, road closures and railroad washouts cascaded from the unrelenting rain that doused the already soggy western South Dakota region on Monday and Tuesday.
The Rapid City Fire Department evacuated people Tuesday morning from the low-lying Melody Lane area of Rapid Valley, situated between South Valley Drive and Elk Vale Road, near Rapid Creek and a pair of irrigation ditches.
Flooding in the neighborhood was threatening multiple homes, including numerous trailer houses. South Valley Drive was topped by the creek and was closed between Orchard Lane and Terra Street.
The Red Cross established a reception center and potential shelter for the evacuees in the First Wesleyan Church at 3040 Marlin Drive, just south of the flooded area.
Evacuations on 2800 Melody Ln are underway by RCFD. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/I1QuphoPYf— Rapid City Fire Dept (@RapidCityFire) May 28, 2019
As of Tuesday afternoon, four people were at the reception center. One of them was Justin Ferrer, whose trailer house was surrounded by brown-colored floodwater up to the front steps. The water had not entered the trailer, and Ferrer was hoping it would go no higher.
"I've lived in and out of that area for 11 years," Ferrer said, "and I've seen flooding there, but not like this."
Meanwhile, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office said many areas of the county were experiencing severe flooding.
Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff's office said it was closing Lower Spring Creek Road near Hart Ranch because of high water. A tweet from the sheriff's office showed water nearly touching the bottom of a bridge at Mulligan Mile, leading into a housing development.
Elsewhere in the county, creeks in Hill City and Keystone were running out of their banks and onto roads and bridges, and multiple driveways were partially or totally submerged, the sheriff's office said.
Many of the bridges in Keystone were nearly under water. Sections of Main Street were down to one lane. Grizzly Gulch Road was flooded over, and an alternate egress route was located and the bridge was flagged.
Part of Highway 16A near the Powder House Inn had water over the road. Because of the flooding throughout the Keystone area, the sheriff's office advised anyone traveling to Mount Rushmore to use caution.
At K Bar S Lodge near Keystone, rushing water caused a road to collapse, leaving no road for vehicles to get in or out. The sheriff's office said it was working with the manager to get any needed medications to the lodge's staff and guests, but no evacuations from the lodge were being conducted as of early Tuesday afternoon.
This road collapsed at K Bar S Lodge near Keystone. There’s no way in or out. Everyone is safe right now. We are working with the manager to get any medications as needed by staff or customers, but no evacuations at this time. pic.twitter.com/n7F5sMGeas— Pennington County SO (@PennCoSheriff) May 28, 2019
In the Hill City area, Old Hill City Road had water over the roadway in many areas from Kemp’s Camp down to Keystone, where the road was closed and no travel was advised. Rocks were falling from the hillside.
The sheriff's office urged motorists to avoid driving over standing water on roads or bridges and to slow down and be aware of the potential for hydroplaning.
At Custer State Park, officials said creeks and streams were running uncharacteristically high and fast. Visitors were urged to be alert and aware of changing conditions.
Near Philip, the Rapid City, Pierre, & Eastern Railroad shared a picture on Facebook of a large embankment that washed away from under a rail line because of Bad River flooding. Farther east in Lyman County, no travel was advised on county roads because of several inches of recent rain, which flooded areas in and around Kennebec and Presho.
Downtown Rapid City received 0.94 inch of rain Monday, according to the National Weather Service. That pushed the city’s May precipitation total to 5.94 inches, which is 2.37 inches above normal.
The rain continued to fall Tuesday and was expected to last through the evening before diminishing overnight, bringing about another inch to the city.
Rapid City parks officials were advising no travel Tuesday on the city's bike path along Rapid Creek, where multiple sections of the path were affected by flooding. City officials also advised the public not to attempt crossing any flooded areas.
City officials said they were receiving calls from people concerned about the city’s detention ponds filling with water. A news release from the city said there were no concerns about breaches or overflows at any of the city’s 174 detention ponds. City Water Reclamation Superintendent Dave Van Cleave said the ponds are designed to fill up with storm water and slowly release it.
If anyone does notice an overflow or a breach at one of the ponds, Van Cleave said they should contact the City's Water Reclamation Division at (605) 394-4174.