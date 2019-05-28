Consequences including evacuations, road closures and a railroad washout cascaded from the unrelenting rain that doused the already soggy western South Dakota region on Monday and Tuesday.
The Rapid City Fire Department evacuated people Tuesday morning from the low-lying Melody Lane area of Rapid Valley, situated between South Valley Drive and Elk Vale Road, near Rapid Creek and a pair of irrigation ditches.
Flooding in the neighborhood was threatening multiple homes, including numerous trailer houses. South Valley Drive was topped by the creek and was closed between Orchard Lane and Terra Street.
The Red Cross established a reception center and potential shelter for evacuees in the First Wesleyan Church at 3040 Marlin Drive, just south of the flooded area.
Evacuations on 2800 Melody Ln are underway by RCFD. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/I1QuphoPYf— Rapid City Fire Dept (@RapidCityFire) May 28, 2019
As of Tuesday afternoon, four people were at the reception center. One of them was Justin Ferrer, whose trailer house was surrounded by brown-colored floodwater up to the front steps. The water had not entered the trailer, and Ferrer was hoping it would go no higher.
"I've lived in and out of that area for 11 years," Ferrer said, "and I've seen flooding there, but not like this."
Downtown Rapid City received 0.94 inch of rain Monday, according to the National Weather Service, and another 1.37 inches by midday Tuesday. The partial Tuesday total was already a downtown Rapid City record for May 28, besting the old mark of 0.98 inch set in 1956. As of early afternoon Tuesday — with rain still falling — Rapid City's May precipitation total was 7.31 inches, which was 3.59 inches above normal.
The rain was expected to continue Tuesday evening before diminishing overnight. Slight chances of showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast for the rest of the week, but Thursday, Friday and Saturday are expected to be partly to mostly sunny.
Beyond Rapid City, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office said many areas of the county were experiencing severe flooding Tuesday.
The sheriff's office said it was closing Lower Spring Creek Road near Hart Ranch on Tuesday afternoon because of high water. A tweet from the sheriff's office showed water nearly touching the bottom of a bridge at Mulligan Mile, leading into a housing development.
Elsewhere in the county, creeks in Hill City and Keystone were running out of their banks and onto roads and bridges, and multiple driveways were submerged, the sheriff's office said.
Many of the bridges in Keystone were nearly under water. Sections of Main Street were down to one lane. Grizzly Gulch Road was flooded over, and an alternate egress route was located and the bridge was flagged.
Part of Highway 16A near the Powder House Inn had water over the road. Because of the flooding throughout the Keystone area, the sheriff's office advised anyone traveling to Mount Rushmore to use caution.
At K Bar S Lodge near Keystone, rushing water caused a road to collapse, leaving no way for vehicles to get in or out. The sheriff's office said it was working with the manager to get any needed medications to the lodge's staff and guests, but no evacuations from the lodge were being conducted as of early Tuesday afternoon.
This road collapsed at K Bar S Lodge near Keystone. There’s no way in or out. Everyone is safe right now. We are working with the manager to get any medications as needed by staff or customers, but no evacuations at this time. pic.twitter.com/n7F5sMGeas— Pennington County SO (@PennCoSheriff) May 28, 2019
In the Hill City area, Old Hill City Road had water over the roadway in many places from Kemp’s Camp to Keystone, a section where the road was closed and no travel was advised. Rocks were falling from the hillside, the sheriff's office said. Motorists were urged to avoid driving over standing water on roads or bridges and to slow down and be aware of the potential for hydroplaning.
At Custer State Park, officials said creeks and streams were running uncharacteristically high and fast. Visitors were urged to be alert and aware of changing conditions. Oak Draw and Fisherman Flats roads in the park were closed, as was the Grace Coolidge Walk-In Fishing Area. The Wildlife Loop Road was closed at 5 p.m. with the expectation that it would reopen in the morning.
Black Hills National Forest officials urged the public to use caution on wet forest roads, many with soft shoulders and standing water. Forest officials said the public should not drive around barricaded or gated roads, which may have been closed due to flooding or for other safety reasons.
Dead trees and live trees with weak roots standing in saturated soil can fall without warning, Forest Service officials said. Rocks on slippery roadside slopes may come loose and roll down onto roads, creating an unexpected hazard.
A previously announced closure order remains in effect for the entire Black Hills National Forest Motorized Trail System — which is typically frequented by ATVers — in both Wyoming and South Dakota. Forest personnel are checking the trails daily to assess conditions.
Additionally, several recreation areas in the Black Hills National Forest were affected by wet conditions: Spring Creek Picnic Ground, the South Boat Ramp at Pactola Reservoir, Grizzly Bear Campground, Willow Creek Horse Camp sites 4 and 5, and Box Elder Forks Campground were all closed due to high water or wet conditions. The North Boat Ramp at Pactola remained open, but docks were pulled.
On Box Elder Creek Road near Nemo, a Forest Service crew built a berm Tuesday to divert water off the road.
Flooding problems extended beyond the Black Hills to the plains of western South Dakota. Near Philip, the Rapid City, Pierre, & Eastern Railroad shared a picture on Facebook of a large embankment that washed out from under a rail line because of Bad River flooding. Farther east, in Lyman County, no travel was advised on county roads because of several inches of recent rain, which flooded areas in and around Kennebec and Presho.
In Rapid City on Tuesday afternoon, officials were receiving reports of sanitary sewer system overflows. The overflows can lift lids off manholes, causing water to bubble up over flooded water like a fountain or geyser. City officials advised the public not to drive over or through those areas and not to recreate in them. Dave Van Cleave, superintendent of the City's Water Reclamation Division, said the overflows occur when an overabundance of water infiltrates the sanitary sewer system.
City officials also reminded the public that if they use a sump pump to clear their basements or crawl spaces of excess groundwater, they should not pump the discharge into their home's sanitary sewer system. Sump pump discharge should be directed to the grass or to the curb and the stormwater drainage system.
Anyone encountering a manhole sewer issue should contact the City's Water Reclamation Division at (605) 394-4174, the City's Utility Maintenance Division at (605) 394-4163 or call after hours to (605) 394-4160.
City officials said they were also receiving calls from people concerned about the city’s detention ponds filling with water, but a news release from the city said there were no concerns about breaches or overflows at any of the city’s 174 detention ponds. The ponds are designed to fill up with storm water and slowly release it. If anyone does notice an overflow or a breach at one of the ponds, Van Cleave said they should contact the City's Water Reclamation Division at (605) 394-4174.
Rapid City parks officials were advising no travel Tuesday on the city's bike path along Rapid Creek, where multiple sections of the path were affected by flooding. City officials also advised the public not to attempt crossing any flooded areas.