Consequences including evacuations and road closures cascaded from the unrelenting rain that doused much of western South Dakota on Monday and Tuesday.
The Rapid City Fire Department evacuated people Tuesday morning from the low-lying Melody Lane area of Rapid Valley, situated between South Valley Drive and Elk Vale Road, near Rapid Creek and a pair of irrigation ditches.
Flooding in the neighborhood was threatening multiple homes, including numerous trailer houses. South Valley Drive was topped by the creek and was closed between Orchard Lane and Terra Street.
The Red Cross established a shelter for the evacuees, who were told to report to First Wesleyan Church at 3040 Marlin Drive, just south of the flooded area.
Meanwhile, in Keystone, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said multiple bridges were nearly under water Tuesday morning. Old Hill City Road was closed from Kemp’s Camp to Keystone, Grizzly Gulch Road was flooded, and part of Highway 16A near the Powderhouse Inn had water over the road. The sheriff’s office advised anyone traveling to Mount Rushmore National Memorial to use caution.
At Custer State Park, officials said creeks and streams were running uncharacteristically high and fast. Visitors were urged to be alert and aware of changing conditions.
Downtown Rapid City received 0.94 inch of rain Monday, according to the National Weather Service. That pushed the city’s May precipitation total to 5.94 inches, which is 2.37 inches above normal.
The rain continued to fall Tuesday and was expected to last through Tuesday evening before diminishing overnight, bringing about another inch to the city.
Rapid City officials said Tuesday morning that they were receiving calls from people sharing concerns about the city’s detention ponds filling with water. A news release from the city said there were no concerns about breaches or overflows at any of the city’s 174 detention ponds. City Water Reclamation Superintendent Dave Van Cleave said the ponds are designed to fill up with storm water and slowly release it.
If anyone does notice an overflow or a breach at one of the ponds, Van Cleave said they should contact the City's Water Reclamation Division at (605) 394-4174.
The Rapid City Police Department said Rapid Creek was running at an extremely high volume throughout the city, and the department urged anyone near the creek to use extreme caution.