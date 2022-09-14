Unresponsive woman dies at Care Campus

A 31-year-old woman who was at the Pennington County Care Campus died Wednesday morning after being found unresponsive in the detox unit.

According to the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, the unresponsive female was found at approximately 10 a.m. The sheriff's office said the detox staff immediately began lifesaving efforts and called for additional medical assistance.

The woman was transported to Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The sheriff's office has not released the name of the woman pending family notification.

According to the statement from the sheriff's office, there is no preliminary indication of trauma or foul play, however, an autopsy has been scheduled.

The Rapid City Police Department will oversee the ensuing investigation into the unattended death.