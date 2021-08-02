Unruly passenger arrested at Rapid City airport

A 41-year-old Florida woman is now in jail for disorderly conduct on a plane at the Rapid City Regional Airport Friday.
Mistie Justice Watkins of Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, was charged with disorderly conduct, indecent exposure, simple assault on law enforcement and a Meade County Warrant. According to court records, she is also charged with unlawful occupancy.
Justice Watkins appeared in court Monday and is held on a $100 cash only bond for simple assault on law enforcement and a $1,000 cash only bond for unlawful occupancy.
According to a police press release, an officer at the airport was notified of an unruly passenger around 8:50 p.m.. The officer told Justice Watkins he would escort her off the plane and she was loud and disruptive.
According to the release, Justice Watkins indecently exposed herself to other passengers on the plane and was advised she was going to be put under arrest. The officer noted he could smell alcohol from her person.
Justice Watkins also attempted to pull away from the officer and kicked him, and additional officers arrived to transport her from the airport.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), there have been 3,615 unruly passenger reports in a year-to-date analysis. There are 2,666 mask-related incidents that have been reported and 610 investigations initiated.
In 2019, there were 146 investigations initiated and 105 in 2015. The last previous high was 310 investigations in 2004.
The FAA previously proposed civil penalties ranging from $7,500 to $15,500 against four airline passengers for allegedly interfering with flight attendants.
