Unruly passenger arrested at Rapid City airport

A 41-year-old Florida woman is now in jail for disorderly conduct on a plane at the Rapid City Regional Airport Friday.

Mistie Justice Watkins of Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, was charged with disorderly conduct, indecent exposure, simple assault on law enforcement and a Meade County Warrant. According to court records, she is also charged with unlawful occupancy.

Justice Watkins appeared in court Monday and is held on a $100 cash only bond for simple assault on law enforcement and a $1,000 cash only bond for unlawful occupancy.

According to a police press release, an officer at the airport was notified of an unruly passenger around 8:50 p.m.. The officer told Justice Watkins he would escort her off the plane and she was loud and disruptive.

According to the release, Justice Watkins indecently exposed herself to other passengers on the plane and was advised she was going to be put under arrest. The officer noted he could smell alcohol from her person.

Justice Watkins also attempted to pull away from the officer and kicked him, and additional officers arrived to transport her from the airport.