Unseen and unsung:Tow truck companies step up for stranded motorists

Looking out the window of his Rapid City shop, Chevy Foster breathed a brief sigh of relief.

The half-hour he’d been back at the office on Friday was the longest stretch of time he’d spent sitting for three days.

Between the plows and patrol cars, another group of dedicated workers spent hours in the brutal cold helping others this week – tow truck drivers, like Foster, who owns Aggressive Towing.

He’s been towing trucks his entire life. His dad, Cliff, works with him, and has been doing it for most of his 56 years.

“I was born and raised in a tow truck,” Foster said. “I’ve been riding around with my dad my whole life in the tow truck. We’ve always been doing it.”

Bodies worn weary by the dichotomy of heated trucks and frigid winds, these unsung heroes of the highway worked around-the-clock to recover vehicles stranded due to the extreme weather.

Mother Nature’s Christmas gift to the Midwest came early, bringing heavy snow and high winds with Winter Storm Diaz. But Foster said this week’s blizzard – dragged down by arctic winds from northern Canada – destroyed them.

“If you take your shovel and you go outside and you use it properly, it pushes through the snow pretty good – until you start pushing a lot of snow,” he said. “Now take that shovel and hold it straight up and try pushing it that way. That’s what we’re doing; we’re just dragging the vehicles through.”

Vehicles in park with no keys – some with four-wheel drive engaged – are a nightmare for the towing equipment already battling feet of snow.

“It’s harder on the trucks and harder on us,” Foster said. “Like with this Dodge pickup, it was so deep in the snow, we didn’t even know it was hitting the front because the snow was over the hood.”

The Fosters have been towing vehicles off Interstate 90 at the request of Highway Patrol for several days, while also keeping up with police calls in town, which they’re required to respond to.

But getting the vehicles off I-90 isn’t as simple as it might seem.

“Everybody always sees us as they’re driving by, and that’s only five seconds, right?” Foster said. “They don’t see us when I’ve been out there three hours digging just to get a vehicle on my truck.”

Foster said it’s not just about the tow. They’re bringing vehicles somewhere safe, where they won’t get hit or buried by plows. Valuables are kept in their locked facility. One student whose vehicle they recovered was going to school for cancer research and was thankful to get his laptop back.

They’re not recognized as first responders, but Foster said they really are.

“We’re the first to start clearing a scene,” he said. “You know when the cops are there, when anybody’s there, they’re clearing the scene of the people and controlling traffic, but are they going to sit there forever? No, they’re going to wait until the tow truck gets there.”

When the towing companies are called, they answer, but if the owner of the vehicle doesn’t come back for it, they might not even get paid. Foster said his business depends on the customer to come through, and if they don’t, Aggressive Towing has to begin the tedious work of getting abandoned titles from the state.

It’s the call drivers don’t always want to make, but might need to someday.

“Next time you see a tow truck driver, just say thanks, even if your vehicle wasn’t out there,” Foster said. “[You’ll] have either needed us or [you’re] going to need us.”