Unvaccinated cattle in Meade County die of anthrax

cow and calf

Several cattle in Meade County herd of 160 animals have died of anthrax infections, the South Dakota Animal Industry Board announced Tuesday.

The South Dakota Animal Industry Board reported Tuesday that several unvaccinated cattle in Meade County have died from anthrax.

South Dakota State Veterinarian Dr. Beth Thompson, said the infected cattle were part of a herd of 160 animals who had not received the anthrax vaccine. The Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratory at South Dakota State University confirmed the disease from samples submitted over the weekend. This is the first appearance of anthrax infection this year, Thompson said.

Thompson said anthrax is an economically devastating disease for the livestock industry because it can cause the rapid loss of many animals in a short time. Affected livestock are often found dead with no illness detected. Anthrax spores survive indefinitely in contaminated soil, and much of South Dakota has the potential of experiencing an outbreak, Thompson said.

Significant climate change, such as drought, floods and winds, can expose anthrax spores to grazing livestock. Alkaline soils, high humidity and high temperatures present conditions for anthrax spores to vegetate and become infectious to grazing livestock, she said.

Thompson said strict enforcement of quarantines and proper burning and burying of carcasses suspected to have died from anthrax is important to prevent further soil contamination with the bacterial spores.

“During the summer, producers should take time to check all cattle frequently and promptly investigate any unexpected deaths on pasture, whether in cows, bulls or calves," Thompson said. "With anthrax and many other diseases, treatments and preventive measures are available, and prompt action can help prevent excessive losses.”

If a producer suspects anthrax, Thompson said the case should be reported immediately to local veterinarians or to the state veterinarian at 605-773-3321. Suspect carcasses should not be moved or disturbed until a diagnosis has been made.

“Local veterinarians are excellent sources of information for cattle producers regarding anthrax,” Thompson said.

If anthrax is suspected, contact a local veterinarian or the Animal Industry Board.

