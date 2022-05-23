UPDATE: 2 wandering yaks reunited with owners

Two wandering yaks spotted in Pennington County Sunday night have been reunited with their rightful owners, according to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

The Pennington County Sheriff received a phone call at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night reporting that one male and one female yak were loose on private property, on Geary Boulevard near Johnson Siding. How they got there, where they came from and who they belonged to was a mystery.

After receiving the phone call, Deputy Jacob Mundt was sent out to corral the yaks. Heavily-built animals with bulky frames, averaging between 770 and 1,300 lbs., the deputy managed to corral them into a fenced-in area, in spite of some aggression from the female.

“The male was nice,” said Patrol Lt. Chris Hislip, noting that the female “was not wanting a human near her.”

The reporting party wished to remain anonymous, but told the sheriff’s office the animals were traipsing around where they didn’t seem to belong.

Mundt spent hours corralling the yaks and trying to track down the owners, to no avail. He clocked in his efforts at 2:43 a.m., still unsure where the yaks belonged.

Though the yaks were contained, Hislip said they were uncertain of the integrity of the fence and hoped to contact the owners as soon as possible.

“We don’t want someone to wake up to find a couple of yaks in their yard, or break through the fence,” he said.

While the sheriff’s department had dealt with cattle and stray dogs, Hislip said yaks were a first in his 17 years of law enforcement.

A social media post around 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office reported the yaks had been returned safely to their rightful owners.

"We have located the owners and the Johnson Siding yaks are currently safe and sound with their rightful owners," the post read.

They thanked the public for their help, along with yak whisperer Deputy Mundt.

