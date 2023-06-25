UPDATE (6/25/23 @ 9:00 a.m.): OST DPS confirmed that Yellow Hair has been located safe.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man.

Elmer Yellow Hair, Jr., 51, was last seen on June 18 walking east on Highway 18 from the Gordon Junction.

Yellow Hair was wearing a light pink t-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. He stands 5-foot-10-inches and weighs 165 lbs with black-and-gray hair and brown eyes. Yellow Hair also has a surgery scar and plate on his left ankle, and an infinity tattoo on his left ring finger.

Last year, Yellow Hair was involved in an auto accident. It is believed he suffered some brain damage that might impair his cognitive abilities. He walks a lot and could be lost.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Oglala Sioux Tribe Dispatch at (605) 867-5111.