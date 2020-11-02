UPDATE: AG was 'distracted' when he crashed into and killed man walking with flashlight

Gov. Noem was asked during the news conference if this new information has changed her mind on whether to ask Ravnsborg to resign.

“I’m going to refrain from expressing any personal opinions until the investigation is totally compete and the state's attorney makes a decision on what charges, if any, will be filed,” she said.

Ravnsborg does not plan to resign, his spokesperson Tim Bormann told the Journal.

"There are still specifics to be answered and today's information update represents one more piece of the overall investigation," Ravnsborg's personal spokesman Mike Deaver wrote in a statement. "Our hearts and prayers continue to be with the family."

Ravnsborg said numerous times during his 911 call on Sept. 12 that he’s not sure what happened or what he hit, and only said it might have been a deer after being prompted. He said in a Sept. 14 statement that he thought he hit “a large animal (likely a deer)" at the time of the crash.

