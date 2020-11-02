UPDATE: AG was 'distracted' when he crashed into, killed man walking with flashlight

The South Dakota Attorney General was "distracted" when he crashed his car into and killed a man walking on the shoulder of a road with a flashlight, according to the secretary of the Department of Public Safety.
Secretary Craig Price shared the information during a Monday morning news conference with Gov. Kristi Noem in Pierre.
Price said Highway Patrol and other agencies are still investigating how Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was distracted when he hit and killed Joe Boever around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 just outside of Highmore on U.S. 14. He also shared the accident report and a photograph of Ravnsborg's vehicle taken after the crash.
The photograph shows that a large piece of the car fell off between the bumper and right front wheel. There is a large dent above that and a broken windshield.
The accident report says Ravnsborg was distracted and failed "to keep in proper lane" when he hit Boever, who was walking on the shoulder of the road. A diagram of the crash shows Boever walking in the shoulder and Ravnsborg driving in the shoulder, not in the lane.
Price and Noem did not answer many questions asked by the media, saying they didn't have the information in front of them or couldn't comment until the investigation is complete.
Ravnsborg hit Joe Boever, a 55-year-old from Highmore, just outside that town around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 12. Ravnsborg said in a Sept. 14 statement that he thought hit a deer and didn't realize he hit and killed a person until he returned to the scene the next morning and found a body “just off the roadway.”
Ravnsborg said he stopped while driving to Highmore to return the personal vehicle that Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek let him borrow to drive home to Pierre the night before. He said he drove to the sheriff’s nearby home to report the body instead of calling 911.
Ravnsborg said multiple times during the 911 call he made after the crash that he’s not sure what happened or what he hit, and only says it might have been a deer after being prompted. In the Sept. 14 statement he said he thought he hit “a large animal (likely a deer)" at the time of the crash.
Noem and Price said the complete investigation into the crash will be released to the public once it's ready. Emily Sovell, deputy state's attorney for Hyde County, is the prosecutor who would make the charging decision. She's asked the Pennington, Minnehaha and Beadle county state’s attorneys to help her evaluate the evidence.
