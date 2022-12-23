UPDATE: All lanes of I-90 from Mitchell to Rapid City reopen

Both westbound and eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 between Rapid City and Wall reopened Friday, while the interstate is still closed from Mitchell to Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation said I-90 will remain closed between Mitchell and Sioux Falls overnight Friday and into the morning Saturday due to ongoing blizzard conditions East River.

SDDOT said applying chemicals and salt to the roads are not effective treatment options at this time because of the extreme cold temperatures and windy conditions.

Elsewhere in South Dakota, both the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 29 from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border have reopened.

Multiple "no travel advisories" remain in effect for several state highways and some are still listed as "impassible" because of snow drifts, bridges and stranded vehicles.

SDDOT said motorists should check on road conditions at https://sd511.org or by dialing 511.