 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

UPDATE: All lanes of I-90 from Mitchell to Rapid City reopen

  • Updated
  • 0
Interstate 90 reopens

Westbound lanes of Interstate 90 between Wall and Rapid City reopened Friday morning, with eastbound lanes still closed through Minnesota.

 Courtesy, Pennington County Sheriff's Office

Both westbound and eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 between Rapid City and Wall reopened Friday, while the interstate is still closed from Mitchell to Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation said I-90 will remain closed between Mitchell and Sioux Falls overnight Friday and into the morning Saturday due to ongoing blizzard conditions East River.

SDDOT said applying chemicals and salt to the roads are not effective treatment options at this time because of the extreme cold temperatures and windy conditions.

Elsewhere in South Dakota, both the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 29 from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border have reopened.

Multiple "no travel advisories" remain in effect for several state highways and some are still listed as "impassible" because of snow drifts, bridges and stranded vehicles.

People are also reading…

SDDOT said motorists should check on road conditions at https://sd511.org or by dialing 511.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Santa skips the chimney for the blue water of the Florida Keys

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News