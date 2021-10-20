 Skip to main content
alert top story

UPDATE: All suspects apprehended following pursuit

Police search

The rapid City Police Department is on the search for a possibly armed suspect in the hills between Deadwood Avenue and Haines Avenue, I-90 to Peaceful Pines Road.

 Courtesy RCPD

Police have apprehended all suspects involved in a police pursuit and subsequent search after fleeing on foot north of Interstate 90.

The search involved a large police presence, including a helicopter, near Haines Avenue and Deadwood Avenue north of I-90.

Two of the three suspects were arrested Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department. The third was taken into custody around 1 p.m.

The suspects discarded multiple firearms during the vehicle pursuit, which ended on a dirt road at the north end of Deadwood Avenue in Rapid City.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

