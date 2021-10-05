UPDATE: Auburn Fire grows to between 500 and 750 acres but 25% contained, firefighters report

A grass fire north of Rapid City has burned between 500 and 750 acres as of 8 a.m. Tuesday but is 25% contained, according to Great Plains Fire.

Firefighters completed successful burn on the west and north side of the fire overnight to help secure a fire line around the perimeter of the fire. Today's plan calls for securing the perimeter and using aircraft to help fight the blaze.

Evacuations ordered Monday, meanwhile, remain in effect. No structure have been reported damaged by the fire.

Firefighters are expecting "near critical fire conditions through Wednesday," which mean high temperatures in the 80s and possibly the 90s, wind gusts out of the south ranging from 10 to 20 mph and humidity in the 7 to 20% range.

According to Rapid City Fire Department Public Information Officer Tessa Jaeger, the Auburn Fire began at about 1:30 p.m. Monday near the Auburn Hills neighborhood west of Haines Avenue near Henderson Drive and was moving in a northerly direction. The cause is under investigation.

"We do have multiple crews out here working on the fire and it is still running really hot towards the Deadwood Avenue area," Jaeger said. "We do have air assets on the way."