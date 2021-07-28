 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Body located, law enforcement working on recovery
2021-07-28

  Updated
The Pennington County Sheriff's Department wrote on Twitter late Thursday evening that it had located the body of an individual who drowned earlier in the day at Pactola Reservoir. Using technology, searchers located the body at a depth of more than 100 feet, but in the statement noted that it could take several hours, or even into Thursday, to bring the body to the surface.

At about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, the Pennington County Sheriff's Department received a call of a drowning at the reservoir. A man reportedly was swimming near his boat, went under water and did not re-surface. He was near the dam face in deep water.

Pennington County Search and Rescue, Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue team, Game, Fish & Parks, Johnson Siding Volunteer Fire Department and other agencies are all working on the deep water recovery. Among the resources on scene include the Game, Fish & Park’s tow-fish sonar and the “Fisher Finder,” a remotely operated vehicle helpful in underwater situations.

According to a press release issued earlier in the day, the boating public is asked to stay away from the area and give first responders plenty of space to work.

