UPDATE: Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe sues federal government to keep COVID-19 checkpoints

BIA staff visited the reservation on June 9 to investigate the qualifications of the checkpoint monitors. Tribal workers told the BIA staff that the monitors weren't employed under the 638 contract so the BIA only reviewed documentation of the 638 law enforcement officers.

Frazier also received a phone call that day from Mark Meadows, White House chief of staff. Meadows said he has a “longstanding love" for Native American tribes and that federal intervention won't do Trump or the tribe "any good." But he ended by saying he “can’t have checkpoints” on federal roads before threatening the tribe’s coronavirus relief money if it uses the funds for checkpoints.

Tara Sweeney — the top Indian Affairs official at the DOI — sent a June 10 letter saying the tribe was breaking the 638 contract law by having checkpoint monitors present themselves as police officers as they prohibited access to federal and state highways. Sweeney said the checkpoints must be dismantled by June 12 if the tribe wants to keep its contract.

Frazier responded to Sweeney that the monitors are not deputized as police officers or paid using the 638 funding. He said he would make sure they aren’t wearing any patches or badges that makes it seem like they are law enforcement, but he would not take down the checkpoints.