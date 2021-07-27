 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Deceased man pulled from Memorial Park pond
UPDATE: Deceased man pulled from Memorial Park pond

Water rescue

Agencies work to find an individual in the Memorial Park pond Tuesday. About an hour after the search began, they pulled a deceased man from the pond.

 Photo courtesy RCPD

Four city and county agencies pulled an individual from the Memorial Park pond Tuesday after an hour of searching.

The man, whose identity is being withheld until notification of family, was declared dead after emergency first aid services were attempted.

Brendyn Medina, spokesperson with the Rapid City Police Department, said the RCPD, Rapid City Fire Department, Pennington County Search and Rescue, and Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue Team responded to the call.

Medina said the search began about 2:40 p.m. and an individual was pulled from the water about an hour later.

He said witnesses described an individual entering the pond before disappearing under the water.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

