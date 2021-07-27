UPDATE: Deceased man pulled from Memorial Park pond

Four city and county agencies pulled an individual from the Memorial Park pond Tuesday after an hour of searching.

The man, whose identity is being withheld until notification of family, was declared dead after emergency first aid services were attempted.

Brendyn Medina, spokesperson with the Rapid City Police Department, said the RCPD, Rapid City Fire Department, Pennington County Search and Rescue, and Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue Team responded to the call.

Medina said the search began about 2:40 p.m. and an individual was pulled from the water about an hour later.

He said witnesses described an individual entering the pond before disappearing under the water.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

