Update: Democratic House candidate drops out of race after past tweets surface

PIERRE | A Democratic candidate for South Dakota’s lone congressional seat dropped out of the race Thursday after he acknowledged making inappropriate comments about Republican lawmakers in the past.

"I am withdrawing my candidacy for U.S. House of Representatives," Ryan Ryder said in an email to the Rapid City Journal. "While tweets I have made in the past were a poor attempt at sarcastic humor, I recognize that they appear to cross a line. I regret that I chose to express myself that way. I apologize specifically to the state party and anyone else for whom these tweets reflected badly."

The South Dakota Democratic Party said in a news release that it asked Ryder to withdraw from the race.

“The South Dakota Democratic Party has determined it is not appropriate for Mr. Ryder to continue in this race and requested that he end his candidacy, which he has agreed to,” said Executive Director Berk Ehrmantraut.

“These statements from Mr. Ryder do not live up to the values of the South Dakota Democratic Party, and we do not support this type of language,” said SDDP Chair Randy Seiler.

Ryder is an Air Force veteran and lawyer from Black Hawk was the only Democrat running for the seat held by Republican Rep. Dusty Johnson.

In one of his tweets, Ryder suggested that he should make an animated video of Johnson’s family getting killed.

In an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, Ryder said the tweet was meant as sarcasm and was in response to Johnson’s vote in November against censuring Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar for a violent cartoon video that depicted killing a character that looked like New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Ryder previously told the AP that he was a frustrated citizen who wanted an explanation and answers from Johnson and other politicians. He has deactivated his personal Twitter account. He said his tweets were inappropriate and “certainly not professional, but I’m hoping it leads to more transparency and answers from our elected officials."

Dakota News Now reported that many of Ryder’s tweets over the last several years expressed a dislike for South Dakota Republican politicians. In one tweet, he joked about performing sexual acts to a picture of Gov. Kristi Noem.

Democratic state Rep. Jamie Smith, who is running for governor, distanced himself from Ryder on Thursday, saying he didn't know him or support him.

“I do not condone them in any way, shape or form," he said of the tweets. “It's not how I treat people. It's not what I do.”

