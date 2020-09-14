UPDATE: DPS not sharing key info about Attorney General crash, investigation

‘A suspicious feeling’

Boever has no children and lived by himself after separating from his wife, Victor said. Boever was helping him at the farm since he was between jobs.

Boever “was quiet, quite the intellectual type of personality" and was most interested in philosophy and history, Victor said.

“He was just a very soft-spoken individual” and spent most of his time helping at Victor’s farm, said Nick.

Victor said he received a call from Boever around 7:50 a.m. on Saturday asking to be picked up on the highway since he had crashed his pickup into a ditch on U.S. 14 and hit a hay bale.

Victor said he arrived around 8:30 a.m. to find the damaged pickup and Boever, who said he had been on his way to visit him.

He drove Victor back to his home in Highmore where they spent around 30 minutes together. Victor left after telling Boever he would help him retrieve his pickup the next morning.

“That’s the last I saw him,” Victor said.

Victor said he called his cousin several times Sunday morning but Boever didn’t answer so he decided to drive over to his house around 9:30 a.m or 10 a.m.