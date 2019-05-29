A stretch of road on East Highway 44 near Jolly Lane was mostly shut down for hours Wednesday afternoon after a car crashed into a semi carrying jet fuel.
The crash closed down eastbound Highway 44 at Jolly Lane and reduced the westbound direction to a single lane from around noon to 4 p.m. as first responders scrambled to deal with a possible fuel leakage.
"This is a situation where we have a lot of potential implications," Jim Bussell, spokesman for the Rapid City Fire Department, said on the scene at Highway 44 and Jolly Lane. "We don't want this product to be released on the ground, getting into the water," he said of the 9,600 gallons of jet fuel inside the cylinder-shaped tank being hauled by the semi.
If a large amount of material were to spill, it could get into the waterways along the highway that lead to Rapid Creek, Bussell said. Another danger was that the fuel is "very flammable" so firefighters from the Rapid City and Rapid Valley fire departments had hoses out in case a fire broke out.
"The other thing is this is a major thoroughfare, this is right smack dab in the middle of the business day, middle of the week, so there are traffic problems," Bussell said.
You have free articles remaining.
The crash between the semi and a silver Hyundai crossover SUV was reported about noon, Bussell said. There was one person in each vehicle and one declined medical treatment while the other was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
A trail of debris began in the eastbound lane at the intersection of Highway 44 and Jolly Lane until where the vehicles came to rest east of the intersection, across from the Black Hills Speedway. The truck remained upright on the right side of the road while the SUV crashed into and underneath the left side of the truck, destroying the front of the vehicle and coming to rest at the windshield.
By 1 p.m., the semi had had been stabilized by the fire department's technical rescue and HAZMAT teams. A truck arrived soon after and began transferring the jet fuel from the semi into its own tank around 2 p.m., Bussell said. After the transfer, workers lifted up the crashed semi's tank so the SUV could be removed. The work was completed around 2 p.m. and traffic went back to normal.
Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash and should have more details later.