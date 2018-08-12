According to Fall River County Emergency management evacuation orders have been placed for Eagle Valley Subdivision and Galveston Circle, Galveston Avenue and Galveston Heights Street east of Highway 18 because of the Vineyard Fire.
The fire is now a Type 3 organization under incident commander Ray Bubb.
Fire crews were dealing with hot temperatures and gust winds Sunday as they battled the blaze.
The fire started one mile east of Hot Springs grew to 180 acres overnight and as many as 70 structures are threatened.
The Vineyard Fire started at approximately one mile east of Hot Springs just off of state Highway 18 Saturday afternoon.
At 6:15 p.m. Saturday night, the blaze was 80 acres according to Great Plains Fire Dispatch. By 8:20 p.m. the fire was estimated at 130 acres and fire officials think the blaze grew by another 50 acres overnight.
On Saturday, numerous ground resources and multiple air resources were ordered to fight the fire. Additional resources are expected to arrive today. Several people have been evacuated.