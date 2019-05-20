A land mine reported in the 3100 block of West St. Louis Street in Rapid City has been removed and evacuations in the area lifted, according to authorities.
Lt. Dan Rosenfield, spokesman for the Ellsworth Air Force Base 28th Bomb Wing, said Ellsworth's 28th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal team responded at about 1:20 p.m.
Rapid City Fire Department and Rapid City Police Department also responded to the scene.
Officials said about 12 homes, one apartment building and a couple of businesses near the area where the land mine was found were part of the evacuation while EOD investigated.
At 3:15 p.m., the fire department announced on social media the device had been removed by EOD, and all evacuations are lifted.
Authorities believe it to be a Korean War-era land mine, found with other military memorabilia items recently bought at an auction, according to Lt. Jim Bussell, spokesman for the Rapid City Fire Department.
Bussell spoke Monday alongside Brendyn Medina, spokesman for the Rapid City Police Department, and Rosenfield during a press conference before the land mine's removal.
At that time, they did not know if the land mine was live.
"We're going to treat it as live until we know otherwise," Medina said.