UPDATE: Fire grows to 250-300 acres, evacuations underway north of Rapid City

GPFI said Monday afternoon that single-engine air tankers were dropping retardant on the north and west flanks of the fire. Additional air attack platforms were en route and a helicopter was performing bucket work. The Rapid City Air Tanker Base at Rapid City Regional Airport reopened to supply water and retardant.

"On the north and east sides of the fire, firefighters are going as direct as possible to install containment lines," an update from GPFI said. "On the west side of the fire, firefighters are scouting the area, looking for control features that will provide for the highest probability of success. On the south side, firefighters are holding, patrolling and mopping up."

No structures have been damaged in the fire, GPFI said.

Brendyn Medina, public information officer with the Rapid City Police Department, said officers were along Deadwood Avenue, north of Interstate 90, to assist with mandatory evacuations in the Marvel Mountain neighborhood. Officers also assisted with traffic diversion after Deadwood Avenue and Peaceful Pines Road were closed.

"All available personnel from the police department are being called to assist with those mandatory evacuations," Medina said at the time.