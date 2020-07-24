UPDATE: Fire near Black Elk Peak contained, restrictions set to lift

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 7.6-acre wildfire that began Monday near Black Elk Peak was 100 percent contained by 5 p.m. Friday.

“I am grateful for the efforts of our firefighters, our partners who assisted with the fire effort, and the cooperation of the public allowing the firefighters to quickly respond and contain this fire," Tracy Anderson, Hell Canyon district ranger, said in a news release. "The Black Elk Wilderness is an incredible gem and enjoyed by our visitors as well as our local communities."

The Black Hills National Forest said flight restrictions caused by the fire end at 8 p.m Friday while an emergency closure order for part of the Black Elk Wilderness will be lifted on Saturday. Those wishing to explore the area should stay on designated trails and not enter the burned area which is still hazardous.

A 20-person hand crew, a National Guard Blackhawk Helicopter and a Rapid Extraction Module will remain in the area to continue to work throughout the weekend.

The fire, which was about a half-mile from Black Elk Peak, was caused by a lightning strike Monday but reported on Wednesday afternoon. It burnt in a steep and remote area with heavy dead and downed timber.

