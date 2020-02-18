Update: Fire torches four businesses in Hot Springs' historic downtown

Four downtown businesses in downtown Hot Springs have been lost in a fire.

The Vault restaurant, China Buffet, Heartsong Quilts and Gus' Best Ice Cream shop were burned in the fire Monday night in Hot Springs, Mayor George Kotti and Fall River Emergency Management Director Frank Maynard said.

No other businesses were threatened and no injuries were reported, Maynard said Tuesday

Officials said the fire began in the Vault restaurant about 8:30 p.m. Firefighters from area communities provided mutual aid and kept the fire from spreading farther and igniting propane tanks in the rear of the businesses.

Kotti says some apartments attached to the quilt shop also burned. The businesses with sandstone facades are in the city's historic district.

“I did talk to one of the business owners and he plans to rebuild. I think that epitomizes the way we want to face this," Kotti said.

Hot Springs has a population of about 3,700 and is about 57 miles south of Rapid City.

