Update from city of Deadwood on St. Patrick's Day weekend events

A St. Paddy’s Event Message from Deadwood Mayor Dave Ruth
To our loyal Deadwood visitors:
We know there’s plenty of concern regarding the COVID-19 Virus (coronavirus) and its impact around the world. We know larger communities have cancelled events and asked people to stay home. We also know that we are not immune to this or any virus because we are in a less-populated area – however, with due diligence and careful following of CDC recommendations we can presently continue with some of the weekend’s events as planned.
Adjustments have been made to the St. Paddy’s weekend schedule. On Saturday, the organized pub crawl will now be an event where visitors will go at their own pace throughout the day rather than be assigned to specific groups. A list of locations will be available at the Franklin Hotel on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m., and a DJ’d St. Paddy’s Party will take place at the Franklin Hotel beginning at 7 p.m. There will not be a poker run. The annual St. Paddy’s Parade will remain as scheduled at noon on Saturday and the Leprechaun Olympics on Friday will remain as scheduled.
Deadwood officials are in contact with government authorities and are continuously reviewing CDC recommendations and are strictly following these recommendations. Our businesses are well versed in personal and business sanitizing procedures and have been instructed to be on heightened hygiene and ServSafe protocol. We would ask that our visitors strictly adhere to CDC recommendations as well.
Although St. Patrick's Day events are being cancelled in major cities throughout the United States and in Ireland over concerns about the spread of new coronavirus COVID-19, Deadwood's streets will overflow with green this weekend.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Deadwood Chamber of Commerce Director Lee Harstad said all of Deadwood’s St. Patrick’s Day events would go on as planned, and that the chamber had been getting many calls about the holiday activities.
“There have been multiple conversations with the CDC and government officials, and at this time the festivities will go on as planned,” Harstad said. “I know the mayor and other city officials have been monitoring this extremely closely and trying to do their best in mitigation. We’re actually letting the city decide whether St. Patrick’s Day events will take place. The City of Deadwood officials will make the ultimate call.”
The St. Patrick's Day celebration kicks off today with the seventh annual Leprechaun Olympics. St. Paddy's Day games will be at various locations on Deadwood's Historic Main Street. Register for the Olympics from 5-7 p.m. at Oyster Bay. The games run from 6-9 p.m.
Main Street will transform into a sea of green-clad revelers as thousands of participants gather during the annual Pub Crawl on Saturday. Registration will start at 10:30 a.m. and continue until 2:30 p.m. at the Historic Franklin Hotel. The crawl begins at 2:30 p.m and continues until 6:30 p.m. Pub Crawl winners will be announced at 7 p.m. at the start of St. Paddy's Day party at the Franklin.
The annual St. Patrick's Parade starts at noon on Saturday. The parade includes two bagpipe groups, ornate floats, leprechaun sightings and Deadwood legends portrayed by reenactors.
For more information, go to DeadwoodPubCrawl.com or call 800-999-1876.