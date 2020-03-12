Update from city of Deadwood on St. Patrick's Day weekend events

This is the original story that was published today in the Journal and posted on our website.

Although St. Patrick's Day events are being cancelled in major cities throughout the United States and in Ireland over concerns about the spread of new coronavirus COVID-19, Deadwood's streets will overflow with green this weekend.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Deadwood Chamber of Commerce Director Lee Harstad said all of Deadwood’s St. Patrick’s Day events would go on as planned, and that the chamber had been getting many calls about the holiday activities.

“There have been multiple conversations with the CDC and government officials, and at this time the festivities will go on as planned,” Harstad said. “I know the mayor and other city officials have been monitoring this extremely closely and trying to do their best in mitigation. We’re actually letting the city decide whether St. Patrick’s Day events will take place. The City of Deadwood officials will make the ultimate call.”

The St. Patrick's Day celebration kicks off today with the seventh annual Leprechaun Olympics. St. Paddy's Day games will be at various locations on Deadwood's Historic Main Street. Register for the Olympics from 5-7 p.m. at Oyster Bay. The games run from 6-9 p.m.