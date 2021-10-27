UPDATE: Grandview Elementary School closing Thursday, Friday due to COVID-19 outbreak

After a spread of COVID-19 this week, Grandview Elementary School is closing Thursday and Friday because of staffing shortages.

Superintendent Lori Simon made the decision in light of the staffing shortages, after 50 staff and students tested positive for COVID-19 since Sunday, according an email sent to families.

All students, including special education students, will learn remotely for the rest of the week, according to the email.

The message notes that district officials will "continue to do our very best to meet the unique needs of each learner during this pandemic."

The notification said that Simon will work closely with Grandview Elementary Principal Cyndi Lundgren "to monitor the staffing situation and assess whether it is necessary to close for additional days next week."

Earlier, the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education posted a resolution for consideration at Tuesday’s regular meeting to close Grandview Elementary School temporarily.

The resolution notes that the school “has seen an increase in Covid cases among 9.5% of staff and students.” It also notes that “the Emergency Closure of Schools policy EBCE does not allow for a closure of school due to a pandemic until a separate policy can be passed by the board.”

The resolution recommends that “The period of closure will be determined by the Superintendent in consultation with the RCAS Health Advisory team after consulting with area pediatricians and approved by the board at a meeting to be held in 48 hours.”

By mid-day Tuesday, the RCAS website reported 43 active COVID-19 cases at the school, which has a student population of 430. By mid-day Wednesday, the number of active cases stood at 41, which included students and staff members. With the 43 cases, Grandview has more active cases than 41 counties in South Dakota.

The school district’s policy governing emergency closings was amended by the RCAS Board of Education on Sept. 21, with this addition to the general statement of policy: “This policy does not apply to the closure of schools due to a pandemic. Closure due to a pandemic will require a separate policy approved by the Board of Education.”

Board member Amy Policky crafted the resolution, she said, “after I’d been contacted by staff members and parents concerned about what’s happening” in the school.

“The staff are very concerned for the safety of the students during the school day because of the sub situation,” Policky said, noting the shortage of substitutes in the school district. Policky said staff members felt torn between protecting their families by not exposing them to COVID-19 and serving the children in the school who needed their presence.

Policky emphasized that Superintendent Lori Simon was monitoring the situation closely, but she said the revised “emergency closings” policy curtails the possibility for quick action in the face of an emergency related to the pandemic. The policy preserves the superintendent’s ability to cancel school because of staffing shortages -- something she did on Wednesday -- but it requires a “separate policy approved by the Board of Education” to close schools due to a pandemic.”

“It’s not able to address an emergency because it takes a month, in reality, to pass a policy,” Policky said.

Kimberly Hayden, the parent of a third-grader at Grandview Elementary school, expressed concern about the high number of cases.

“From a health-care provider perspective, this is exactly what we expected to see from a school with an unvaccinated population of students, since they’re too young to receive a vaccination,” said Hayden, who’s a physician assistant with Monument Health.

“The school board failed months ago, and we’re seeing the ramifications now. But none of us are surprised,” she added.

Hayden said she spoke in favor of a temporary mask mandate in the district earlier this school year. She expressed particular concern about the educational consequences of what she called a lack of key safety measures, such as wearing masks in a classroom filled with children.

She stressed that she supported in-person learning, at least when cases are not so plentiful as they are in Grandview Elementary School this week.

“Kids need to be in school,” she said. “I 100% agree with that.”

But she contended that rapid spread could endanger students’ caretakers and impede the education they receive in class.

“Being present in the classroom doesn’t meet all the needs,” she said. “You have to have healthy teachers there, as well.”

Hayden also noted the burden on caretakers when elementary-school students have to stay at home with COVID-19.

“These are students at a young enough age that they can’t stay home by themselves,” she said. “Parents (or caregivers) will have to stay home.”

Policky said she has requested that the board’s policy regarding pandemic-related closures be reviewed, but she said any change would have to wait 60 days from the date the policy passed.

