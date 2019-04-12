Photo1 (copy)

Snow plows clear Interstate 29 on Thursday in Sioux Falls, S.D. Heavy snow and strong winds hammered parts of the central U.S. on Thursday, knocking out power to tens of thousands of people and creating hazardous travel conditions a day after pummeling Colorado.

 Briana Sanchez, Argus Leader via AP

Interstate 90 is now open across South Dakota, according to state officials. 

The South Dakota Department of Transportation said at 11 a.m. Friday that I-90 from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls is open again, as is Interstate 29 from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border. 

DOT announced opened Rapid City to Chamberlain a little before 9:45 a.m., while the other stretches remained closed. Now, DOT said all of the interstate is open. 

It's the first time all of the state's interstate roads have been open since Wednesday afternoon, when the strengthening blizzard led officials to close I-29 from Brookings to the North Dakota border. Later that evening, officials closed portions of I-90, first from Ellsworth Air Force Base to Mitchell, then extended that to Rapid City to Mitchell.

Even with Friday's improved conditions, DOT warns that travel may still be dangerous on the interstate and roads across the state. 

