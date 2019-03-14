South Dakota Department of Transportation Officials have re-opened the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 from Wall to Rapid City.
A news release from the DOT said the eastbound lanes of that same stretch are still closed, and will remain closed until Friday morning.
"Please do not anticipate an opening and sit at the gates, it’s dangerous and gets in the way of crews continuing to clear and treat the roadway," the release states.
I-90 was closed from Chamberlain/Oacoma to the Wyoming border from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Officials opened the stretch from Rapid City to the Wyoming border as of 9 a.m. today.
Even though portions of the interstate have re-opened, officials say travel conditions are still hazardous across the state, with high winds and heavy drifting making cleanup efforts difficult.
Officials say even as travel advisories are lifted, many roads are still impassable and crews are still working to clear roads and remove stranded vehicles.
On the eastern side of the state, officials and motorists are dealing with heavy flooding blocking roads, breaking up dams and washing out bridges. The DOT says drivers should not try to drive through floodwaters that could conceal a washed-out road.
Drivers can check www.safetravelusa.com/sd or call 5-1-1 before traveling.