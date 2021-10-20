UPDATE: Local helicopter pilot volunteers in police search, helping to apprehend suspect

Three men were taken into custody Wednesday after attempting to thwart arrest and flee into the sparsely developed hills north of Interstate 90 near Deadwood Avenue, Haines Avenue and Peaceful Pines Road in Rapid City.

Joseph Birdshead, 37, of Wanblee, Hank Wozna, 18, of Rapid City, and RonLee Philemonof 33, of Sioux Falls were taken into custody around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Rapid City police deployed around 25 officers to search the area, finding Birdshead and Wozna on Wednesday morning, then Philemonof hours later, police spokesperson Brendyn Medina said.

A helicopter with a pilot and two passengers was flying in the area at the time of the search, Medina said, and stepped up to help police in their search efforts.

The two passengers gave up their seats on the helicopter to police officers before pilot Andrew Busse, chief pilot for Black Hills Helicopters, allowed police to track the suspect's footprints and help searchers close in on a particular area.

Medina said the search likely would've lasted much longer had Busse not volunteered to help.

Busse is also a lead pilot for Black Hills Lifelight and a UH-72 Instructor Pilot for the National Guard.

The cost of contracting or renting a helicopter service to use in searches or other situations costs thousands of dollars, Medina said.

Watching how the community, especially the pilot and passengers, stepped up to help without being asked to do so was special, Medina said.

The pursuit of the three men began when an officer attempted to initiate a stop on the vehicle for expired license plate tags. The pursuit was terminated at one point, Medina said.

Medina said the suspects discarded three firearms while driving down a dirt road at the north end of Deadwood Avenue before crashing into a barbed wire fence and discarding a fourth firearm off road. The vehicle drove a little ways through muddy conditions before abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

