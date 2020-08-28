UPDATE: Man, 60, killed in motorcycle crash near Sturgis.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 60-year-old man was killed Wednesday night in a motorcycle crash near Sturgis.

His identity will be released once his family is notified, the Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The crash occurred at 10:40 pm on mile marker 49 of Highway 14A, which is five miles west of Sturgis.

The man was driving a Yamaha XVS 1100 eastbound when he went off the road, hit a guardrail on the south side of the road, and was thrown from the vehicle. The man, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash and all information is preliminary at this time. ​

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct which road the man died on. He was not on Spearfish Canyon.

