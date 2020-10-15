UPDATE: Man arrested for Rapid City three-vehicle crash

A man found with a methamphetamine syringe who said he drives despite a medical condition that makes him faint was arrested after he crashed into two oncoming vehicles Thursday morning, according to the Rapid City Police Department.

The crash injured one person and caused a busy road to be shut down for an hour during morning commute time. A photograph of the scene shared by the Rapid City Police Department shows a severely damaged SUV with a missing tire and debris strewn across both lanes. ​

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

John Huhn, a 26-year-old from Rapid City, was arrested and charged with careless driving, drug ingestion and drug possession, according to a news release from the police department.

The crash occurred around 7:50 a.m. at the intersection of Catron Boulevard and Nugget Gulch Road, the release says. Witnesses said a westbound passenger vehicle entered the oncoming eastbound lanes and hit two other passenger vehicles. One of the drivers of the eastbound cars was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.