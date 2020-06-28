Meade District lets teachers turn in paperwork for early-retirement bonus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Eight teachers looking forward to retirement were waiting Friday afternoon in lawn chairs outside the Meade 46-1 School District administration to submit retirement notices at 7 a.m. Monday with hopes of receiving a $35,000 bonus.

According to a 2019-2020 agreement between the district and the Meade Education Association, money for the early-retirement incentive is available until the start of the next school year. The program started with $1.5 million that was to be spread out over five years.

In the final year of the program, there appears to be only enough money to give eight eligible teachers the full $35,000 early-retirement bonus, which is what brought the soon-to-be-retired teachers to the administration building in Sturgis.

"The best part is those of us who knew, we just found out who all the people were who were interested," a teacher in the group said. “We’re here, we made it into the line and we should all be able to receive the funds. We don’t know about anybody else who comes.”

Saturday evening, someone in the group called Meade School Board president Dennis Chowen and asked if there was a way for the teachers to turn in their retirement letters Saturday, Chowen said.