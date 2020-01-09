UPDATE: Missing girls found safe

Two Rapid City girls reported missing Thursday morning were found safe around 9 p.m., according to police spokesman Brendyn Medina.

Relatives Kadiee and Ruth Walking Eagle, both 12, were reported missing Thursday morning by their family, Medina said.

Police searched for the girls all day Thursday by visiting places they were known to frequent, and calling everyone they know, Medina said. The department then sent out a press release at 7:38 p.m. asking the public to help find them before the incoming storm began.

"We appreciate all the information we've received from the public in our attempts to locate them," he said a later news release.

Medina said the girls were runaways but can't share where they were found or any more details since they are minors.

