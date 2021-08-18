Update: Missing kayaker found, sheriff's office says

Update: The Pennington County Sheriff's Office has tweeted that the missing kayaker has been found and is safe.

Law enforcement is looking for a missing kayaker last heard from at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Kennard Little, 31, of Rapid City said he was planning to kayak from Hisega to Rapid City.

Little camped near the Hisega Lodge on Monday night. He texted a friend the next day and sdaid that he was getting on the water and would make contact when he returned to Rapid City. The phone was shut off and he has not made contact with the reporting party.

Little is a white man, about six foot, two inches tall, weighs 160 to 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and short brown hair that touches his ears and some scruffy facial hair. He has a “No Trust” tattoo on his collar bone and a “Flower of Life” tattoo on his upper left arm.

Little was last seen wearing a black cotton vest, black gym shorts, light colored shoes, dark green backpack with external frame and a blue life jacket. He has a yellow kayak. He camps in a cream/green colored tent.

Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Pennington County Search and Rescue have been paged and are on the way to the area. If anyone has any information about Kennard Little, contact the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 394-2151.

