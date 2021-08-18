 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Update: Missing kayaker found, sheriff's office says
top story

Update: Missing kayaker found, sheriff's office says

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Kennard Little

Kennard Little

Update: The Pennington County Sheriff's Office has tweeted that the missing kayaker has been found and is safe.

Law enforcement is looking for a missing kayaker last heard from at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Kennard Little, 31, of Rapid City said he was planning to kayak from Hisega to Rapid City.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Little camped near the Hisega Lodge on Monday night. He texted a friend the next day and sdaid that he was getting on the water and would make contact when he returned to Rapid City. The phone was shut off and he has not made contact with the reporting party.

Little is a white man, about six foot, two inches tall, weighs 160 to 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and short brown hair that touches his ears and some scruffy facial hair. He has a “No Trust” tattoo on his collar bone and a “Flower of Life” tattoo on his upper left arm.

Little was last seen wearing a black cotton vest, black gym shorts, light colored shoes, dark green backpack with external frame and a blue life jacket. He has a yellow kayak. He camps in a cream/green colored tent.

Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Pennington County Search and Rescue have been paged and are on the way to the area. If anyone has any information about Kennard Little, contact the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 394-2151.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
2
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Saturn’s mysterious moon Titan might have lakes and seas

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Firefighters battle blaze near Wasta

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News