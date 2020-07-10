UPDATE: Missing Rapid City teen found

UPDATE AT 3:08 p.m., July 10, 2020 — The Rapid City Police Department is reporting Mario Moran has been located and is safe.

PREVIOUS STORY — The Rapid City Police Department is currently asking for the public's help in order to locate 17-year-old Mario Moran of Rapid City. He was last in the Waterloo Street area this morning wearing a black shirt with red writing on it, black shorts, black tall socks, and no shoes.