UPDATE: Missing woman found, being treated for injuries

A Rapid City woman who went missing after being assaulted in Sioux Park on Thursday evening was found injured late Friday morning.

"We're getting her treatment for her injuries, but she is otherwise safe," the Rapid City Police Department said in news release sent at 11:22 a.m. about Cristine Tail, 29.

A driver called 911 around 10 p.m. on Thursday to say that a man flagged him down and said a woman had been assaulted at the park, police spokesman Brendyn Medina told the Journal. The driver said the man ran away.

Police arrived at the scene where they found clothing covered in blood, Medina said. He said police suspected the clothing belongs to Tail but were not 100 percent sure.

"Obviously, the fact that we did find bloody clothing causes us some concern," he said before Tail was found.

Officers also located the man who flagged down the driver. Medina said he was very intoxicated and unable to provide a specific narrative of what happened and who assaulted Tail. He's not considered a suspect.

