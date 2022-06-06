UPDATE: Names released in fatal 2-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 16

A Box Elder woman has been identified as the person who died in a May 31 two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 16, five miles west of Rapid City.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said Monday that Kathryn Stverek, 78, died at Monument Health Rapid City from injuries sustained in the accident.

According to a news release, preliminary crash information indicates that Stverek was driving a 2010 Buick LaCrosse eastbound on Highway 16 when the vehicle veered to the right and struck a guardrail. The Buick then crossed both eastbound lanes, went through the median and into the westbound lanes where it collided head-on with a westbound 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport.

Tony Mangan, public information officer for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, said law enforcement was called to the crash around 12:30 p.m. May 31 to mile marker 60.

Stverak, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt.

Barry Porter, 66, the driver of the Honda, and Marina Porter, 65, the passenger, both had to be extricated from the vehicle. The two occupants, who are from Rapid City, suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a Rapid City hospital. Both were wearing seat belts.

Highway 16 was shut down for 48 minutes and then limited to one lane opened for 12 additional minutes before the scene was completely reopened to traffic.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

