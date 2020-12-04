UPDATE: New leadership for Oglala Sioux Tribe sworn in

New leadership for the Oglala Sioux Tribe was sworn in Friday morning during a ceremony at the Oglala Lakota College campus in Kyle.

President Kevin Killer, Vice President Alicia Mousseau and 21 councilmembers were sworn in before taking part in the new administration's first council meeting.

Killer "looks forward to having a good day today," his spokesman Richie Richards told the Journal.

"I'm just ready to work," said Mousseau.

Videos and photos of the swearing in were posted to the Facebook page of the Oglala Sioux Tribe. Other topics on the agenda are certifying the 2020 tribal election, selecting standing committees, and selecting the executive branch positions of secretary, treasurer, fifth member and sergeant at arms.

The swearing in comes after outgoing President Julian Bear Runner said he would delay the ceremony until Saturday.

Bear Runner said he wanted to delay the swearing in “to allow for additional time to complete mandatory background checks and drug testing results” for appointed executive branch members, according to a Thursday news release. He also cited ongoing election challenges in tribal and federal court.