Update: No action taken to close Rapid City businesses, yet

Ward 3 City Councilor Greg Strommen said this is an evolving health situation.

"I think we have to look at everything, including possibly closing access to gathering places. This virus doesn't stand still," Strommen said. "More and more places across the country are closing some access as well as self-regulating. I think it is appropriate and we need to do whatever we can. If we have to close some businesses temporarily, we will continue to support local businesses as we can. Those are our neighbors."

Ward 1 City Councilor Beck Drury said she has been staying home and practicing social distancing herself, but she is unsure if others are doing the same thing.

"I wish we could all do that, but we all have our own views," Drury said. "For everyone's safety, we should all be social distancing, but if we have to come in as a City Council to take action, whatever decision that is, I will support it."

Ward 2 City Councilor Ritchie Nordstrom said there isn't enough data for South Dakota to make an informed decision.