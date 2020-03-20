Update: No action taken to close Rapid City businesses, yet

Following a Friday afternoon conference call with Gov. Kristi Noem and other South Dakota mayors, Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender has not yet made a decision to call an emergency City Council meeting to address concerns about limiting spread of coronavirus.
In a video message earlier Friday, Allender said it is more likely that "emergency regulatory action on a local level" will take place soon to limit the spread of coronavirus in South Dakota.
However, as of Friday evening, no action has been taken.
Noem posted a similar social media message Friday to combat the increased call from medical professionals to close access to public facilities like restaurants, bars and food courts. Noem commended businesses for the steps they have taken without government stepping in.
"So many of them have figured out ways to take care of their customers while still recognizing the importance of good hygiene, of social distancing, of finding new ways to deliver food and goods and services, even manufacturing plants and the things they have done to protect their employees," Noem said.
The governor said it is important for employees to still be able to earn a wage, even in a public health emergency.
"To the employees, it means a lot too, because they are able to still earn a wage and care for their families and do it in a safe manner," Noem said.
Noem said she is skeptical of the concern over community spread of COVID-19 in South Dakota and that since there is no data showing community spread, she is not taking the steps other states like Wyoming have taken to close public access to businesses.
"When I'm making decisions as governor, I'm using all the science, data and facts available that I can get from the federal government, from the CDC, from what is happening here on the ground in South Dakota," Noem said. "If we had followed what the growth pattern and the spread of this virus (as it) was happening around the world, in this country and in other communities, we should have had community spread in South Dakota almost a week ago. We are not at that level yet."
Noem said that is proof that everything private businesses in South Dakota are doing without government interjection is working.
However, medical professionals in Rapid City disagree with Noem. In a Friday open letter to Allender and members of the City Council, nine doctors urged city officials to take action now.
"Throughout the world, the most effective responses to the historic threat of COVID-19 have come from state and local governments. Using that history as evidence, we must shut down all unnecessary travel and utilize social distancing and self-isolation to stop the spread of the disease," the physicians wrote. "Failing to heed warnings will lead to an exponential spread and will incapacitate our local health-care system resulting in deaths."
The letter from the medical professionals said if action is not taken now to stop the spread of COVID-19, medical facilities in western South Dakota will be overwhelmed.
"We will face an overwhelming flood of patients requiring intensive care and ventilator support. Death rates for those over the age of 70 is over 8% and for those over 80 approaches 15%. Using even conservative estimates, ventilator and intensive care beds will be exceeded," the letter states. "Supply lines are limited and will quickly be diminished. Waiting to act will kill more people while taking aggressive action now will help to limit the severity of this pandemic and allow the system to serve those most in need."
Some Rapid City Council members agree that something needs to be done to limit exposure.
City Council Vice President Chad Lewis said he hopes Allender calls an emergency meeting to address the need to take additional steps.
"We're well-informed on the issue of coronavirus, and we will have to take action soon," Lewis said. "Lots of businesses across Rapid City are taking appropriate steps. Others are not. We have to go into this thing with good intentions to all the citizens of Rapid City. This will not last forever. We are all in this together and we need to help our neighbors. Don't let greed and fear lead us to a path where we are making it worse for everyone."
Ward 3 City Councilor Greg Strommen said this is an evolving health situation.
"I think we have to look at everything, including possibly closing access to gathering places. This virus doesn't stand still," Strommen said. "More and more places across the country are closing some access as well as self-regulating. I think it is appropriate and we need to do whatever we can. If we have to close some businesses temporarily, we will continue to support local businesses as we can. Those are our neighbors."
Ward 1 City Councilor Beck Drury said she has been staying home and practicing social distancing herself, but she is unsure if others are doing the same thing.
"I wish we could all do that, but we all have our own views," Drury said. "For everyone's safety, we should all be social distancing, but if we have to come in as a City Council to take action, whatever decision that is, I will support it."
Ward 2 City Councilor Ritchie Nordstrom said there isn't enough data for South Dakota to make an informed decision.
"We don't have enough information yet because of the lack of testing. That has to be changed," Nordstrom said. "As soon as we get that data, we will be in a better position to respond. I'm trying to get to the very broad line between being pragmatic and not being hysterical."
Ward 4 City Councilor John Roberts said he thinks closing public access to some businesses is overreacting, but that he is open to the discussion.
"We are in uncharted waters. We've never been here before. I would hate to make that stand to close businesses and be wrong about it, but I'm not quite sure what we should do," Roberts said. "If we do shut down bars and restaurants, it would harm Rapid City. It would hurt the people that would be hurt the most. It's a tightrope to walk. If we were like Washington state and had so many cases, that would be different. But the fact is we have very few known cases in Rapid City. It's a hard decision."