Students at a Rapid City elementary school are back in class after briefly evacuating the building when a possible gas leak was reported, according to officials.
School officials sent parents a text at about 9:15 a.m. that said Robbinsdale Elementary School students were being moved to South Middle School "due to a strong odor of natural gas or sewer backup."
Katy Urban, public information manager for the Rapid City Area Schools District, told the Journal at 10 a.m. that there was no gas leak or sewer backup, and the building was cleared by the Rapid City Fire Department. She said classes are back in session at the school.