Update: Oglala Sioux election results not available by Wednesday afternoon

The results from the Oglala Sioux Tribe’s Tuesday election were not available by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Election officials said Wednesday morning that they expected to release the unofficial election results around 4 p.m. However no one answered the office phone, and no results were posted to the tribe or KILI radio's Facebook pages. It's unclear why the results are not ready.

Election workers were counting ballots past 11 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a livestream on the tribe’s Facebook page.

A worker opened boxes from polling sites and read the results of each ballot — who the voter chose for president, vice president and council representative — as another worker made tally marks on large white sheets of paper. Once all votes in a district were counted, a worker added up the total votes for each candidate and wrote that number on the sheet of paper.

Incumbent president Julian Bear Runner is facing a challenge from Kevin Killer, a former state lawmaker who won the most votes in a 12-candidate primary. Killer earned 721 votes in the primary race while Bear Runner earned 445, narrowly making it to the general election by earning just one more vote than former president John Yellow Bird Steele.